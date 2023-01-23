The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people amid an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle, according to the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to WBRZ. Two other men, Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree rape, the news outlet reported.
Louisiana law defines third-degree rape, in part, as "when the victim, through unsoundness of mind, is temporarily or permanently incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have known of the victim's incapacity."
Brooks, 19, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.319, according to arrest documents reviewed by WBRZ. Louisiana law says a blood-alcohol level over 0.08 percent is considered intoxicated.
LSU President William Tate IV reacted to the news in an email to students Monday afternoon, pointing to local bars that serve underage customers.
"All but one of the suspects involved in this horrific scenario were underage yet were able to consume alcohol at a local bar," he said. "As such, our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals. In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students."
Tate also recognized the lost dealt to the LSU community by Brooks' death.
"By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential. She should not have been taken from us in this way," he wrote. "What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice."
LSU Panhellenic Council held a vigil Sunday for Brooks, who was a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at LSU.