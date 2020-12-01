The LSU Presidential Search Committee asked the LSU community in an email Tuesday to engage in the search process for a permanent president by providing feedback to the committee in various ways.

The email, sent by Committee Chair James Williams and Vice Chair Dr. Gabriela González, provided three ways the LSU community can engage in the search for permanent president.

The email provided a link that students can use to fill out an anonymous survey that is sent to the committee. The survey asks the user to describe the ideal characteristics of the next University president, opportunities in the future of the University and challenges facing the University.

Williams and González also invited the LSU community to participate in "virtual listening sessions."

"This will allow you an official introduction to our search consultants as well as allow you to provide feedback to key questions that will help create our narrative of the position and opportunity," the email read.

Sessions were reserved by day for faculty, staff, the LSU community, students and anyone who wished to join a session starting Tuesday.

The last option for feedback in the email was another survey where users can provide recommendations of appropriate candidates to the committee.

"While the position description has not yet been finalized, we’d appreciate any thoughts you may have on appropriate candidates for our position," the email read. "We strongly encourage you to participate in the recommendation/nomination process that will continue until early 2021."

The committee and the Board of Supervisors chose Parker Executive Search for the permanent presidential search.

LSU Presidential Search Committee hires search firm for presidential search The LSU Presidential Search Committee voted unanimously Friday to hire Parker Executive Sear…

According to its website, Parker Executive Search has conducted over 500 searches for a variety of leadership positions within higher education. Its website cites the University of Oregon, Clemson University, the University of Tennessee and Iowa State University as some of its other clients in higher education.