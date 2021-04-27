The LSU Presidential Search Committee announced in an email Tuesday that three presidential candidates will be invited to LSU's campus for the next round of interviews.
The candidates are the following:
- Kelvin Droegemeir, Ph.D. - Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States
- James (Jim) Henderson, D.M. - System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System
- William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D. - University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
According to the email, the candidates will visit campus next week to meet with groups and stakeholders, including faculty, students, administrators from multiple LSU campuses, alumni and donors.