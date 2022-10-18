Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...All of the counties in southwest and coastal Mississippi and counties in southeast Louisiana north of Interstate 12. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. And check on those that may have insufficient heating and know locations of warming shelters. &&