Dr. John Pojman, chair of the LSU chemistry department and award-winning scientist, is standing with his artistic creation, QuickCure Clay. Pojman created the clay whilst working in a lab one day with the intention of making a substance for home repairs. After a student suggested using the clay for sculpting, Pojman decided to market the product as QuickCure Clay. QuickCure Clay is now used by many artists around the U.S.