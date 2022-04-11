Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.