University Resources announced this morning that LSU's graduate earnings ranked highly in both the SEC and the nation, according to the latest Payscale College Salary Report.
“Outcomes matter to our students and their families,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in a press release. “As we continue to break records by graduating and recruiting our largest, most successful, and most diverse classes on record, we also pay careful attention to the markers that demonstrate their success."
LSU ranked fourth in the SEC in early-career earnings for graduates with a bachelor's degree with an average $54,800 yearly salary. Of the 50 public flagship universities in the nation, LSU ranked 21st in early-career earnings and 16th in middle-career earnings.
The news comes as LSU welcomes its largest freshman class into the now top-ranked public university in Louisiana. "I’m proud that we are once again highly-ranked in these metrics that demonstrate real impact," Alexander said. "That’s what drives the mission of a flagship university."
Early Career Earnings (Graduates w/ Bachelor's Degree):
1. Texas A&M University $66,000
2. Vanderbilt University $64,400
3. University of Florida $55,800
4. LSU $54,800
5. Auburn University $54,400
5. University of Georgia $54,400
7. University of Arkansas $52,500
8. University of Missouri $52,300
8. University of Alabama $52,300
10. University of Kentucky $51,700
11. Mississippi State University $51,100
11. University of Tennessee $51,100
13. University of South Carolina $50,300
14. University of Mississippi $48,500
Mid-Career Earnings (Graduates w/ Bachelor's Degree):
1. Vanderbilt University $119,100
2. Texas A&M University $115,700
3. Auburn University $104,500
4. LSU $102,900
5. University of Florida $102,800
6. University of Georgia $100,700
7. University of Missouri $98,600
8. University of Arkansas $98,000
9. University of Alabama $97,400
10. University of Kentucky $96,400
11. University of Tennessee $95,100
12. Mississippi State University $94,100
13. University of South Carolina $89,900
14. University of Mississippi $89,100