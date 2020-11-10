Out of 55 schools, LSU ranked 53rd for acceptance of free speech in a survey by RealClearEducation, College Pulse and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

This survey suggested that 68% of students felt they could not express their opinion for fear of how faculty or other students may respond.

Some students and faculty disagree with the low ranking. Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said LSU is open to change but does not believe the rank represents the university accurately.

“We don’t agree with our placement on the list,” Ballard said. “We do welcome feedback and will continue to review and enhance policies and procedures to make sure that the value of freedom of speech and expression is upheld across all LSU campuses.”

Psychology junior Samuel Rhodes said an incident with former incoming freshman Drew Dollar over the summer illustrates that the University does allow free speech. When Dollar posted a video of himself using a racial slur, the University was heavily criticized for its response.

"To be clear, we at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks," the statement read. "As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on our ability to take action in response to free speech."

The University later announced Dollar was no longer enrolled for the fall, though they did not indicate whether Dollar's admission was rescinded or if he resigned voluntarily.

“With the situation that happened over the summer...I think LSU is very free,” Rhodes said.

Philosophy sophomore Devin Scott said Dollar’s incident may have proven LSU allows free speech but he questioned whether that extended to minorities.

“Maybe they don’t allow free speech from the minority population but they do for white males,” Scott said.

Rhodes said he felt minorities were not as heard on campus and that hate speech may be disciplined differently depending on the speaker.

“I think minorities are not heard as well or taken as seriously as if a white individual says something,” Rhodes said. “I've had people tell me a white student will say something that's prejudiced and the professor does nothing about it. On the other hand, if a [Black] student said ‘all white people are racist,’ the teacher definitely would have done something.”

Rhodes said he hopes that in the future hate speech will be penalized and not tolerated on campus.

“You should face a penalty for degrading another student,” Rhodes said. “We’re all Tigers. I shouldn't feel discriminated against here.

“It’s just knowing I can't say towards a person or a group of people whatever I want to. Not limiting free speech, but remembering to be respectful and that people identify in certain ways you don't.”

Scott said there needs to be a shift in the overall campus culture around acceptance of prejudice and hate speech.

“I think the [prejudiced] mindset is still there because it's so deeply embedded in LSU’s history,” Scott said. “I think everybody should be comfortable with being themselves but you should not be comfortable being a racist on campus and I feel like people are very ok with thinking like that.”

Both Scott and Rhodes said they believe change is coming and that it may have begun during the summer.

“There's so much change that it's like ‘keep up or get left,’” Rhodes said. “I feel like the change is happening now as long as students keep advocating the way they are now.”