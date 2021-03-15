In the days following the senate committee hearing where LSU sexual assault survivors voiced their stories, the legislature pressured LSU administration to take action. In Samantha Brennan’s case, it worked. Additionally, more information regarding former LSU football coach Les Miles and former president F. King Alexander came to light in the aftermath of the meeting.
At the end of the March 10 Senate Select Committee on Women and Children hearing, Sen. Regina Barrow read a statement on behalf of the committee that requested the swift termination of anyone involved in covering up sexual assault. LSU has yet to honor this request.
Following this, the Louisiana Legislature Women’s Caucus released a statement demanding LSU to immediately release Samantha Brennan’s unredacted police records, which USA Today previously sued the school to acquire, and grant Abby Owens her Title IX documents.
“We are deeply troubled and remain extremely concerned about the numerous failures of the LSU Staff and the administration within the system in the handling of the sexual assault complaints from students,” the statement read. “The moral and systemic failures of the LSU Administration and staff to their students and sexual assault survivors warrants our collective, persistent, and unapologetic response to the damning and devastating findings delineated in the Husch Blackwell Title IX Review of LSU.”
Within the day, LSU released Brennan’s requested documents. This ended Brennan’s nearly year-long battle with administration over her records.
“I never thought I’d be excited to see Derrius Guice’s name,” Brennan told The Advocate. “But wow, it is satisfying right now.”
At the end of the report, LSUPD officer Jeffrey C. Melchior wrote that “Ms. Brennan advised that after returning home, she planned to reflect on everything and advised that if she decided to pursue charges or seek help that she would notify me directly. I ensured that she had all of my contact information and reiterated to her that LSUPD and the University was here for her.”
Owens’ Title IX records have not been released by the University as of March 13.
Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy weighed in on the situation after learning the details of the March 10 hearing. He said it is apparent there is more work to be done at the University.
"Sexual harassment should not be tolerated,” Cassidy said. “Period. End of Story. There needs to be a chain of command that doesn't just stop with one person or even two. It has to continue to go up the line.”
Many of the sexual assault complaints detailed in the Husch Blackwell report occurred when F. King Alexander was president of LSU. This has incited debate about what, if any, punishments he should face at Oregon State University, where he currently serves as president. Some members of the LSU community suggested at the committee hearing on March 10 that he be subpoenaed to testify in front of the Louisiana legislature.
OSU released a statement on March 12 which said that at the time of Alexander’s hiring in 2019, the Board of Trustees was unaware of the allegations against him and his misconduct at LSU. They are currently evaluating the situation. Meanwhile, Alexander is undergoing heavy criticism by many facets of the university’s administration and student body.
“President Alexander’s communication this week to the OSU community acknowledged that he was ultimately accountable as LSU’s president. This accountability is consistent with OSU’s values,” the statement read.
Kansas State University immediately placed their head football coach Les Miles on leave after the university caught wind of the allegations against him in LSU’s Husch Blackwell report. LSU hid the fact that two female student workers sued him over inappropriate behavior in 2012 when he was head football coach at the University, and there were several other concerns about him mentioned in the report.
Shortly after he was placed on leave, KSU released a statement saying Miles and the university mutually agreed to part ways. It is speculated that Miles will receive at least several million dollars in payout.
Two days after Miles’ departure, KSU athletics director Jeff Long announced he would step down from his position. He said his continued employment at the university would only serve to distract students in the athletics department, and for the good of the university he resigned.
“Jeff and I spoke at length last night, and while I know he would have loved to stay here many more years, I respect his selfless decision to step down so that we can move Kansas Athletics in a different direction,” Kansas chancellor Douglas A Girod said on March 10.