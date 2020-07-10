The University released an updated roadmap for the upcoming fall 2020 semester on July 10.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan began, saying although the University will have a different dynamic, it is important for the campus to stay safe amid the coronavirus.
"While this public health situation impacts the way we do things, know that we will still continue to provide our students with the quality educational experience that we have pledged to give them," Galligan said.
The LSU community must continue to follow general health and safety rules, including six feet of social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, following coughing and or sneezing etiquette as the University continues to follow the CDC cleaning protocols.
All faculty, staff and students must complete a one-time questionnaire return to campus form. This will include contact, demographic, LSU affiliated information and information regarding health-related plans.
Faculty, staff and students must also continuously monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and must check-in through the "daily symptom check request," which is accessible via text message or online.
In the event a staff member, a faculty member or a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must input their results into the "daily symptom checker application." This will lead into contact tracing, where people must include the information about people they have been in close contact with, and once those people are notified they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they are asked to reach out to their healthcare provider.
All in-person meetings must be limited to ten people or less, otherwise the meetings must be conducted via Zoom or Teams.
For events and meetings during the fall semester, they must be limited to 100 attendees. The indoors venue must also have a 50% maximum capacity.
Fall semester instruction is set to begin on August 24.
These plans are subject to change, and the University will continue to follow CDC guidelines and local, federal and state officials.
Click here for the full Roadmap to Fall 2020.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.