LSU reopened Memorial Tower Thursday night after a ceremony conducted by the LSU Ole War Skule and ROTC. Visitors can now visit the William A. Brookshire military museum within the tower.
Memorial Tower closed in 2018 to begin a complete remodeling of the interior and the creation of a museum meant to display a history of LSU's relationship to the military. The museum contains memorabilia dating back to 1860 when the university was founded as a military academy.
The ceremony included speeches from Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSU President William F. Tate IV, as well as live military music and videos. People involved in the museum’s financing and construction were recognized and military veterans were honored.
“This university has always been a special place for the military," Edwards said. "LSU remains deeply rooted in the tradition of other great military schools, building off the foundation of strong academic emphasis and a rich military program."
The ceremony opened with a helicopter flyover and the Pershing Rifles Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem by the LSU wind ensemble.
Corey Bates, national vice commander of the American Legion, spoke on the significance of Memorial Tower to the legion, which raised the funds for its initial construction in 1923.
“Memorial tower is a shining example of the American Legion’s and LSU’s shared and sacred commitment to honor and remember the men and women who gave up all of their tomorrows so that we may have this day together,” Bates said.
Memorial Tower was built after World War I to honor Louisianans who died in the war.
Tate spoke about the significance of Memorial Tower and thanked the donors and construction team who helped make the museum possible.
“This exciting moment marks the re-opening of an iconic part of our campus, Memorial Tower, and an opportunity to honor LSU’s rich military history, heritage, and legacy today and for many years to come,” Tate said.
He honored the legacy of the late William A. Brookshire, for whom the museum is named. Brookshire earned a P.h.D at LSU and founded S & B Engineers and Constructors. Brookshire provided a great deal of philanthropic support over the course of his life. The Brookshire family was in attendance and his daughter gave a short speech.
Actors portraying William Tecumseh Sherman, David and Thomas Boyd, and Governor Huey P. Long provided a history of LSU, beginning with its formation and leading up to Long’s support for the school in the 1930’s.
The ceremony concluded with live music by LSU’s marching band, followed by a ribbon cutting, formally opening the museum to the public. Afterwards those in attendance were allowed to go inside and tour the exhibits.