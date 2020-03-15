The University has partnered with the Educational Advisory Board to introduce the Navigate Student App. Students received emails from the LSU Division of Strategic Communications informing them they would need to download the app on March 10, and freshmen were also encouraged to do so at this year’s orientation.
Students will now be required to use the app for scheduling academic advising appointments, rather than calling, emailing or making appointments through the University website. This new development will apply to all the senior colleges on campus, as well as the University Center for Freshman Year and the University College.
Want to meet with your CHSE advisor or counselor?Now, there's a new app for that!Download the Navigate Student App for free today and use it schedule appointments tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/a0EvogZG9N— LSU CHSE (@LSUCHSE) March 2, 2020
Most colleges will still offer advising services on a walk-in basis, but hours may vary and scheduling appointments in advance is encouraged. Many senior colleges require students to use advising services once a semester, to ensure they are on-track for graduation
Psychology sophomore Megan Plunkett said she wasn’t looking forward to the changes.
"I don't necessarily think it will be beneficial because it's already hard enough to communicate with our counselors and everything through email," Plunkett said. "They won't be as responsive if they aren't responsive enough already."
Through Navigate, students will also have the ability to view their class schedule, make to-do lists and find study help, among other things. The app also highlights University events, like when registration for University classes officially begins, and features a resources section for students.
The decision was made to implement the app after consulting with units across campus, undergraduate deans, academic advisors, Student Affairs, Information Technology and Student Government, according to the University email. Additionally, a sample group of students piloted navigate at the beginning of the semester and reportedly experienced success.
“Since it will be used by all students to schedule appointments with your academic advisors moving forward, it is important that you download the mobile app,” the University email read. “We look forward to transforming the student experience through this personalized and interactive tool and we truly appreciate your participation.”
Navigate was first introduced in University College, the College of Art & Design, the College of Humanities & Social Sciences, the College of Music and Dramatic Arts and the College of Agriculture, according to the LSU Office of Retention and Student Success website.
Accounting freshman Riley Moss said she used the app in her first weeks at the University to locate her classes. She believes the app will be efficient, because student resources will be concentrated in one place. .
The app is available for free in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.