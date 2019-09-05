LSU has moved up once again in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education Rankings. The University has climbed 148 spots in the overall ranking list since the rankings launched three years ago.
For 2020, the Higher Education Rankings ranked the University #84 among public universities. The University was also ranked #33 among flagship peers.
The University ranked #6 among public university peers in the Southeastern Conference. This puts the University ahead of fellow conference schools, including the University of Kentucky and the University of Alabama.
In Louisiana, LSU is the highest ranked public university and the only Louisiana public university ranked in the top 300. The University is also the #65 ranked university across the South. This is a jump of 10 spots from the 2019 rankings and 32 spots since the rankings first launched.
"We are proud to see outcomes-based rankings such as the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education Rankings appropriately reflect the exceptional education and opportunity we provide our students through academics, research and service," University President F. King Alexander said. "This type of ranking demonstrates the impact of long-standing commitment to providing higher education with higher return on investment, and underscores our student, faculty and alumni success."
The University has also improved its rank in other recently released rankings.
The University climbed almost 20 ranks to #71 among public universities nationwide in the latest Washington Monthly 2019 College Guide and Rankings. This year, the University also advanced six spots to #24 among flagship universities.
LSU remains Louisiana's highest ranked university and is once again ranked in the top half of the SEC.
Click here for the full Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings for 2020.