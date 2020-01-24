The National College Learning Center Association designated LSU's Center for Academic Success (CAS) a Center of Excellence for the second time, making it one of two schools in the nation to be awarded the prestigious title twice.
The NCLCA represents over 1,500 learning centers and supports higher education learning centers through professional development, certifications, standard-setting and awards.
The Center of Excellence award program promotes professional standards of excellence, honors established learning centers, assesses quality programs and celebrates the centers that exceed these standards.
LSU's CAS promotes lifelong learning by empowering individuals with strategies and resources that promote critical thinking and metacognitive development. Resources provided by the center include self-assessment tools, the Virtual Learning Center, and the LSU-trademarked Study Cycle.
To be awarded the title, applicants must meet several requirements and earn a 90% or higher for the overall percentage scores when assessed in the categories.
The seven key areas assessed include programs and services, organizational framework, academic integrity and learning environment, funding resources and design, staff and professional development, promotion and public relations and assessment and evaluation.
LSU's CAS exceeded the standards in every category.
Approximately half of the University's undergraduate population utilizes the CAS and its services and programs which include tutoring, Supplemental Instruction and academic coaching.
The CAS received several other awards in the past, including being designated as one of the top three learning center websites in the nation.
LSU and Texas A&M University are the only universities to be twice designated with a Center of Excellence.