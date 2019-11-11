LSU is the host for a new movie that features “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton and brought many excited students to the Quad on Monday afternoon.
According to IMDb, “Swing” is centered around an Ivy League rowing team that is taken over by a new army veteran coach. The movie features actors Michael Shannon, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig and is directed by Michael Mailer.
“Swing” producer Lucas Jarach said they chose to film the movie at the University because of the architecture. Jarach said they toured many schools in the region, but fell in love with the University.
“Even though the story does not take place at LSU, the traditional architecture of this beautiful campus is the ideal setting for our story,” Jarach said.
Jarach said filming will take place on the University's campus for two days, and then continue around the Baton Rouge area. Portions of the movie were filmed at False River on Sunday where several University students were featured as extras for the movie.
Computer science freshman Matthew Kleimeyer was a background actor in “Swing,” which was the first time he had ever been on the set of a movie.
“It was really cool to see in person behind the scenes of what goes into making a movie,” Kleimeyer said. “I’m really excited to see the finished product.”
On Monday, the crew began filming “Swing” in the Quad, which drew many curious students to the area to watch.
Wildlife ecology freshman Haley Brassard was one of the students in the Quad watching the filming take place.
“It’s great that we have such a pretty campus and such an atmosphere that they feel that they can do that here,” Brassard said. “We had ‘Pitch Perfect’ done here, and now another one, so it’s nice seeing our campus being used for things like this.”
Political communication sophomore Jalisa Francis was confused when she first saw the crowd and cameras in the Quad, but was intrigued when she realized that famous actors were on campus.
“I think it’s big because it gives us a lot of credibility and when people see the campus, they’ll be like ‘Oh my gosh I want to go to LSU,’” Francis said.
Many University students took selfies with Melton and Ludwig. Biology senior Ayah Ibrahim stood by the set and held a sign that said “I love you Charles Melton.”
“Swing” is set to debut in theaters next fall.