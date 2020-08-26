Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE LAURA IS APPROACHING THE UPPER TEXAS AND SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST AND FORECAST TO LANDFALL TONIGHT.** **OUTER BANDS OF LAURA ARE CURRENTLY IMPACTING SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, LIVINGSTON, LOWER ST. BERNARD, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR IBERVILLE, POINTE COUPEE, AND WEST BATON ROUGE - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASSUMPTION, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER TERREBONNE, UPPER LAFOURCHE, AND UPPER TERREBONNE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 210 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 280 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GULFPORT MS - 27.9N 92.8W - STORM INTENSITY 145 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 320 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE LAURA IS CURRENTLY MOVING NORTHWEST IN THE NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO. IT IS EXPECTED TO TURN TOWARDS THE NORTH AND LANDFALL NEAR THE LOUISIANA-TEXAS BORDER LATER TONIGHT. IT IS THEN FORECAST TO MOVE INLAND AND RAPIDLY WEAKEN BUT STILL WILL BE BRINGING TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND GUSTS AND HEAVY RAIN. THE OUTER FRINGES OF LAURA ARE CURRENTLY IMPACTING SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA GENERALLY WEST OF I-55. THESE RAIN BANDS ARE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING BRIEF TORNADOES, TROPICAL STORM FORCE GUSTS, AND HEAVY RAIN POTENTIALLY LEADING TO FLASH FLOODING. STORM SURGE IS CURRENTLY IMPACTING THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA COAST WEST OF GRAND ISLE. ELSEWHERE, COASTAL FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FOR THE REST OF THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA COAST, COASTAL MISSISSIPPI AND THE TIDAL LAKES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA WEST OF GRAND ISLE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH SEVERAL WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - LARGE SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINING COASTING AREAS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTH MISSISSIPPI WEST OF OCEAN SPRINGS. * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE ATCHAFALAYA RIVER BASIN. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE NEW ORLEANS, HOUMA AND BATON ROUGE REGIONS, AND SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 10 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.