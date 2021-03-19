Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, April 11... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Sunday, April 11. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 50.8 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 51.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall to 50.7 feet and begin rising again Sunday, March 28. It will rise to 51.5 feet Monday, April 05. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 11. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&