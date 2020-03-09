LSU students are now able to vote for all Student Government spring election candidates, including those running for College Council, President/Vice President and Senate. Voting will be available all day today, Mar. 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Students should cast their ballot on TigerLink. In a Mar. 9 email sent to the student body, SG Commissioner of Elections Avery Spicker provided the following instructions:
- Log in to TigerLink.
- Set up an individual account. Skip this step if you already have a TigerLink account.
- Vote in the election titled," "Spring 2020 Student Government Election."
Three presidential/vice presidential candidates are running in the election. Stone Cox and Hannah Barrios are running under the "Reach" ticket, Mi'Kel Granville and Sophia Pollman are running under the "Envision" ticket and Desh Gaskins and Hayden Robert are running independently.
The candidates described some of their initiatives and ideas they hope to implement within SG and the University as a whole in a Mar. 3 debate.
The Reveille also interviewed each presidential and vice presidential candidate to learn more about their platforms and initiatives:
Election results will be announced on Mar. 11.
Click here for more information on the SG 2020 Elections.