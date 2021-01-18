As students trickle back onto campus for the start of a new semester, all branches of Student Government are meeting to discuss upcoming events, initiatives and preparations for the spring SG election.
The newly-elected SG Senate leadership worked with SG President Stone Cox over winter break to brainstorm the issues they want to tackle in the spring semester, like inclusivity and SG awareness.
Cox said his first order of business at the outset of the spring semester was to craft a piece of legislation in response to allegations that the University mishandled sexual assault allegations. He authored an executive order that goes into effect on Jan. 20 to establish a temporary, 9-person committee on sexual violence prevention.
“Clearly, sexual violence on LSU’s campus is an issue that needs to be addressed,” Cox said. “Due to the scope and importance of this problem, the Speaker and I believe that it warrants its own committee.”
Senate Speaker Marina Cole said that her goal this semester is to make the relationship between the executive branch and the Senate “less tense” than last semester. She said that she and Speaker Pro Tempore Alex Basse maintained communication with the executive branch over winter break, which gave them the opportunity to work on forming the sexual violence committee.
Cole said that the formation of this committee is an appropriate step that she and Cox feel strongly about. She said that the committee will be comprised of executive branch members, Senate members and a delegate from Tigers Against Sexual Assault.
“After the USA Today article, we’ve been going back and forth trying to figure out solutions,” Cole said. “We have temporary committees for smaller issues, so this step feels warranted. We need make things better for sexual assault survivors as soon as possible, so hopefully the committee only lasts one semester.”
The first Senate meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Cox said that the executive branch usually handles programming and event planning, but since COVID-19 guidelines restrict annual events like Groovin’ and Geaux Run, the branch is in a position to put forth more initiatives.
“SG isn’t strapped for cash,” Cox said. “We’re looking to spend money in more lasting places, so my plan is to have joint Senate and [executive branch] meetings to come up with large SG project ideas.”
The first SG joint session is Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.
Some of those large project ideas include creating a space on campus dedicated to members of NPHC sororities and fraternities, developing a student worker bill of rights and establishing a 5-year plan to upgrade TigerCards with increased capabilities.
SG Director of Student Entertainment Dallin Broussard said that an alternative to Groovin’ is in the works and should take place in March or April. His department collaborated with several student organizations to continue the drive-in movie series started in Fall 2020.
The first showing is Friday, Jan. 22 and will feature "The Greatest Showman."
SG Director of Programming Maggie Landry said that Geaux Run had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but her department is looking into alternative events that follow the state’s guidelines. Her department is also putting out a podcast-style series called TigerCast to raise money for the student emergency support fund.
SG Director of Non-traditional Students Caroline Poche is hosting an event with the International Cultural Center called “Rep Your Flag” in which students can wave their countries’ flags and learn about other cultures. The program will be held Jan. 22.
In order to raise awareness of SG affairs, members of different SG departments will set up pop-up displays on campus every Monday to give out information on upcoming events and how students can get involved. “Meet SG Monday” will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and displays will change location each week.
Members of the Academic Affairs Committee plan to continue conversations with administration to reform University policies regarding ProctorU, a test-proctoring service that students pay out of pocket to use based on their professor’s requirements.
“We’re trying to negotiate with professors to use cheaper proctoring options instead of requiring students to pay upwards of $15 for each test they take,” Cole said.
SG’s spring election offers an opportunity for students to elect a new president and vice president, members of College Council and half of the members of Senate. The new commissioner of SG elections will set the date for the spring election once he’s confirmed into office, but the executive branch is planning to hold their last meeting and begin the transition of power the week of April 14.