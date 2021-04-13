Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, April 27... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Tuesday, April 27. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 55.4 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 55.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 27. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. &&