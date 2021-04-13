Dr. Ghali E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU medical school in Shreveport, was put on administrative leave Tuesday, April 13 following an executive session at a Board of Supervisors meeting Saturday where he was up for review.
On Monday, four LSU employees filed federal complaints against Ghali under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming he suppressed sexual harassment allegations that involved students and retaliated against faculty members who spoke out about the issues, the Advocate reported Tuesday.
"Yesterday, members of the media reported alleged claims against LSU Health Shreveport," Ghali said Tuesday in a statement. "On April 7, I received written notice the Title IX review of these same allegations was complete. The investigation did not find sufficient evidence to support any Title IX concern. LSU Health Shreveport, under my guidance, will always lead by example and operate at the highest standards. Restoring trust in Louisiana's flagship university system should be a priority for every leader. I am confident in a positive outcome of any subsequent review. Still, considering the current system-wide controversy at LSU, I agreed to take a temporary administrative leave of absence during this review and return to campus upon its completion.”
The case filed Monday alleged that an administrator spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students. It also claimed that the medical school's head of admissions required female students to write book reports on pornographic stories as part of their coursework.
Both of the accused administrators announced their retirement shortly after the allegations surfaced.
Several Louisiana legislators have come out in support of Ghali. Four attended the closed-door executive session the Board of Supervisors held Saturday.
"Upon closer examination, it is apparent that the LSU System is attempting to take the heat off of LSU Baton Rouge by casting a shadow on the LSU Medical School in Shreveport for the sole benefit of LSU Baton Rouge,” Shreveport Sen. Greg Tarver said in a statement. “They are looking for a scapegoat."
