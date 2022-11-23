The LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Dreambox Learning to tackle disparities in mathematical knowledge within Baton Rouge schools, according to East Baton Rouge Parish School spokesperson Benjamin Lemoine.
Lemoine said that district leaders applied for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Math Equity Grant through an opportunity offered by the Council of Great City Schools.
“This is the first time [the] East Baton Rouge Parish School System has applied for a Gates Foundation grant,” Lemoine said. “The district is always researching grant opportunities and applying for those that are an appropriate fit.”
According to an East Baton Rouge Parish School System press release, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded the East Baton Rouge Parish School System a $3.5 million “Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity” grant for economically disadvantaged and minority students.
East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be part of a 33-month innovative pilot program that will combine existing, collaborative research partners to develop new customized intervention models, data-tracking and teacher training for online student learning, the press release read.
The press release also said the project’s agenda intends to develop new technical research tools to create an upward trajectory in students’ math learning and provide local public access to successful data studies across the U.S.
Lemoine said that the grant funding and resources will provide the tools to research and analyze instruction methods and students’ math progress in an effort to identify best practices and student engagement.
“The mission of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is to inspire humanity through transformational learning in the classroom and in the community and this grant directly meets these goals,” Lemoine said.
Lemoine said that currently, over 80% of district students are classified as economically disadvantaged, while 89% are considered a minority.
“Strong foundations in mathematics are essential elements to producing a modern workforce and enabling our students to not only be prepared for college and career readiness but also to thrive as adults,” Lemoine said.
Dreambox is an online software program that East Baton Rouge Parish students currently utilize for mathematical learning interventions, according to Lemoine.
The online resources allow for personalized and differentiated math instruction for all elementary and middle school students.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System chose the LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center to be a research partner, according to Judith Rhodes, director of the LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center.
Rhodes said that the Bill and Melinda Gates grant requires a school system, a technology solutions partner and a research partner to conjointly implement the grant. She said that LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center has previously partnered with East Baton Rouge Parish School District, and they both applied for the grant.
Rhodes said that LSU Social Research and Evaluation is researching the role of technology through Dreambox Learning to increase math skills in K-12 grades.
Rhodes said that there has been a learning loss due to children learning at home or hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that Dreambox Learning’s gamified platform allows children to learn math materials and promote accelerated math as the levels within the app increase.
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Vice President Dawn Collins said the research through the partnership brings clarity into the basis of learning.
"By conducting research instead of making assumptions, it's a real opportunity to address perceived achievement gaps within education," Collins said.
She also said it’s imperative to address the learning needs of students in poverty.
“Education is 'The Great Equalizer' and in a place like Louisiana with some of the lowest wage rates in the nation, and therefore highest poverty rates particularly among people of color, it's imperative we raise the tides in math excellence to lift all boats,” Collins said.