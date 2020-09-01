Sorority recruitment is traditionally the week where over one thousand girls parade up and down sorority row, visiting each house and meeting new friends. With COVID-19 this experience seemed nearly impossible to continue, so the LSU Panhellenic Board made the decision to move everything online.

Interior design sophomore and Alpha Delta Pi sorority member Bella Godchaux said she was upset when recruitment went online, but also relieved because of the current pandemic situation.

“I would rather put people's health first,” Godchaux said.

Panhellenic and each sorority worked overtime to ensure that the potential new members had a full experience. A record-breaking 1,440 potential new members registered for recruitment, with 1,317 girls placed in homes. The rounds were all the same except the first, known as the ‘ice water’ round. This round was not interactive and consisted of the girls watching a video from each sorority.

The biggest change came for the Gamma Chis. Gamma Chis are group leaders for potential new members through recruitment week. Being a Gamma Chi during COVID-19 was much different than what communication disorders and Spanish senior Ashlyn Lee expected when she applied.

“Under normal circumstances, all of the Gamma Chis and potential new members are on the row all day and are working on organizing the lines and ensuring that all PNMs are present,” Lee said. “We had a similar role, but it was all done through Zoom, so we were taking roll through the Zoom waiting room.”

One thing that did not change was what she considers the main part of her job–building relationships and helping the girls in her group make decisions. She was still able to get close with her group by meeting with them for frozen yogurt or lunch and talking on the phone with them almost every day.

“I wanted to be a Gamma Chi to build relationships with these new members of the Greek community and the LSU family, and that was exactly what happened throughout the week,” Lee said. “I had a great time and week and would do it all over again next year even with the same circumstances.”

Psychology sophomore and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member Olivia Boardman agreed there were benefits to virtual recruitment because it was nice to complete the process from the comfort of home. However, she felt there was also a negative side.

“I think I wouldn't have gotten as good as a feel for the sororities because I wouldn't get to see how they interacted with each other and in their houses,” Boardman said. “And the first round got cut out so that was less opportunity to meet people.”

Communication sciences and disorders freshman Laura Haynes went through recruitment week with an optimistic attitude.

“I think there were benefits doing it virtually because you really got to talk one on one without any distractions,” Haynes said. “We weren’t surrounded by a bunch of other girls. It was also nice that it was over a computer and it wasn’t in person because we did not have to be in the blazing heat.”

Haynes never doubted her choice to go through recruitment because she knew that it was a good way to meet people no matter the circumstance.