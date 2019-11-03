Feeling secure on campus is a feeling every college student deserves to experience. However, some students on LSU’s campus still find themselves speed walking to their dorm at night or calling a friend if they believe they are being followed.
Sexual assault and stalking, for women especially, is a very real problem that many students go through. That’s why it’s critical for students to learn ways to prevent violence and maintain a safe community.
According to the director of Wellness and Health Promotion Rebecca Fontenot, The Office of Wellness and Health Promotion collaborates with the LSU Police Department to offer Rape Aggression Defense Classes for female students.
The classes are better known as RAD Classes, a 12-hour personal safety course for women. The course includes lecture, discussion, and self-defense techniques suitable for women of all ages and abilities.
“Our health educators can come speak to classes or student groups about personal safety on campus and risk reduction strategies,” said Fontenot.
But what true risk are students exposed to while they are on campus? The LSU crime logs show that several students in the month of October were victims of hit and runs, traffic crashes and especially theft.
Members of LSU’s community are also at risk of having their vehicle broken into or their bicycle stolen. However, while many people assume these things happen at night, most of the crime logs reported the theft happening in daylight hours.
There were also various drug law violations happening on the University’s campus this month. That could include anywhere from possession of an illicit drug to producing it and distributing it.
“Suspicious incident” is a description that dominates October’s crime logs. This description is both vague and stomach churning.
In a previous Reveille opinion article this year, mass communication sophomore Olivia James described her experience with the LSUPD. James recalled an afternoon when she felt uncomfortable on campus.It was beginning to get dark out and she was exiting the Newk’s parking lot when a man started walking alongside her across the street.
“I didn’t want to take any chances, so I asked my mom to stay on the phone with me. I made sure to walk behind him, but he kept slowing down to meet my pace,” said James in a Reveille article. “While I was walking in between Newk’s and the LSU Student Health Center, the man turned to me and started unbuckling his pants. He showed me his penis and began to urinate.”
James expressed that after instantly calling for LSUPD and waiting several minutes she decided she couldn’t wait longer and left. She also mentioned that it took several days for the LSUPD to follow up with her.
The University’s solution to these problems is for students to walk in pairs of not walk at night. But with 70 full-time officers which are supposed to be patrolling campus 24/7, is a student being able to walk back to their dorm after their night class both safely and comfortably a crazy thing to ask of the University?
While the Tiger Trails and LSU provided transportation systems so help students get from point A to point B more safely, they are notoriously unreliable due to their long wait times.
Although there are problems, the University is committed to ending sexual violence, and creating and maintaining a community of respect. The Student Health Center houses the Lighthouse Program, which provides interpersonal violence prevention, advocacy, and support to the LSU campus community.
“The program assists student survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, relationship violence and stalking,” said Fontenot.
The center also offers Tiger BITes (Bystander Intervention Training) that involves developing the awareness, skills, and courage needed to intervene in a situation when another individual needs help.
“Intervening has the ability to impact/reduce many high-risk activities in the community such as: sexual violence, high-risk drinking, hazing, etc. Through the interactive training sessions, students will learn, develop, and build these skills so they can in-turn teach other LSU students to do the same and create a safer community for all,” said Fontenot.