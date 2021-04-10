A suspect who allegedly assaulted an LSU student in the East Campus Apartments parking lot Friday night was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The LSU student said he was near his car when he was allegedly assaulted by the suspect and a struggle began between the two.
Freddie Peter Washington was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison April 10 on charges of armed battery, second degree battery and aggravated battery, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
A man intervened in the struggle and helped the student subdue the suspect and helped to keep him detained long enough for LSUPD to arrive and apprehend the suspect, the man said.
The LSU student sustained injuries to both his arm and face as a result of the attack. His arm was bandaged up by on-site paramedics, but he did not go to the hospital.
The LSU student and the man who stepped in went to the LSU police station to give a full report of the incident.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.