An LSU student was arrested for falsely warning of a shooting near the 459 Dining Halls on Yik Yak, an anonymous message board, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.
Dominic Moore, 18, was arrested for terrorizing Wednesday afternoon, Ballard said.
"There's about to be an active shooter in the 459 at 6:30," Moore's post on Monday read.
Yik Yak is a messaging board where people within a 5-mile radius of one another can share posts anonymously. The account only asks for a user's number when they download the app.
Investigators were able to link a phone number to the account that made the warning, according to The Advocate. The owner of the phone said he let Moore use his number to activate the Yik Yak account because Moore had been previously banned from the app for a similar post.
Moore was at the 459 at the time of the post, according to The Advocate.
On Monday, LSU sent out a campus alert warning of a suspicious incident at the 459 Commons dining hall at 6:56 p.m. and said that LSUPD was on the scene investigating. At 8:17 p.m., the university sent out another alert that no suspicious activity was found.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.