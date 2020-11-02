An LSU student and Phi Kappa Psi member was arrested by LSU Police in connection to a criminal hazing investigation involving a freshman member who was hospitalized due to alcohol poisoning, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

Political science student Terry Pat Reynolds II was arrested Monday on counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing, along with failure to seek assistance. LSU Student Advocacy & Accountability will conduct a separate investigation into any violations of the Code of Student Conduct within the fraternity.

"The University has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth," Ballard said in a statement Monday.

LSUPD's investigation began two weeks ago following a freshman student's hospitalization due to alcohol poisoning after partying Sunday night with fraternity brothers off campus.

The freshman, a Jesuit alumnus, has since been released from the hospital.

On the night of the incident, the student visited a female student's off-campus apartment, where some fraternity brothers saw his condition and brought him to the Baton Rouge Medical Center. The young woman died by suicide in her apartment hours after his hospitalization.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.