LSU Student Body President Lizzie Shaw was sworn in as a member of the Board of Supervisors Thursday.
Shaw, a political communication major who was elected student body president in April, took her oath of office, administered by Chair Rémy Starns, during the June board meeting.
The Board of Supervisors manages the university and its related campuses. They cover policy changes, allocation of funds, creation of scholarships and faculty positions, and much more.
The student body president is the only student member on the board, but receives full voting privileges.
“It’s a huge responsibility,” Shaw said. “Like all other board members, they have their own constituencies they represent, and mine is the students. It’s just important for me to keep that in mind when we’re talking about action items on the agenda, that I’m not talking about my personal opinion, I’m talking about how this would affect students as a whole.”
Shaw ran for student body president under the EVOLVE ticket with her running mate, Nick St. Mary. The 2022 election brought in 7,196 votes, and EVOLVE won by 34 votes. Shaw is the first female president in 15 years.
Shaw had two friends speak after she took the oath of office. Matthew Delatte, a mass communication major, said it was “a magical moment being able to see her sitting here with you all.” Delatte recalled sitting in the library with St. Mary over a year ago talking about Shaw running for president.
St. Mary also spoke at Shaw’s oath. He said they are “ready to serve all students.”
The EVOLVE ticket focused on sustainability efforts, minority representation, and empowerment for students. One policy highlighted during their campaign was to ensure Title IX reports are easily accessible for students. Shaw stood by this effort during Thursday’s board meeting.
During the board meeting, Jane Cassidy, Interim Vice President for the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, shared progress and data on Title IX and power-based violence. Shaw questioned what steps would be taken in the upcoming academic year during orientation to expand Title IX training programs.
Cassidy explained that they would host a session in the PMAC during LSU Welcome Week on diversity and Title IX issues. There will also be events on bystander prevention and consent open to all students.
Shaw called the whole oath process “absolutely insane.” She has been going through orientation the last few weeks and is making sure to ask as many questions as she needs. Shaw said this is exactly what she wants to do. She added that she is looking forward to better serving students through her position on the board.
“I plan to be the advocate that I said I was going to be because it’s what students deserve,” Shaw said. “And now that I’ve got the groundwork, it’s only gonna go up from here.”