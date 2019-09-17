A female University student was found dead in Cypress Hall Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the body was released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
LSUPD responded to a call of an unresponsive student in Cypress Hall around 3:50 p.m. LSUPD is investigating the cause of death.
University students are attempting to organize a prayer circle outside Cypress Hall at 8:30 on Tuesday night.
In wake of the tragic news on campus this afternoon, we will be having a prayer circle at 8:30 outside of Cypress Hall. For we know the power of prayer works. Continue to pray for the family and friends of our fellow peer. #ForeverLSU— TJ Polk (@polk_tj) September 17, 2019
