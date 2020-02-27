LSU Student Government hosted its first Pedestrian Safety Day on Thursday, Feb. 27, to remind students of the importance of remaining alert while walking or biking and obtained feedback on how to improve current pedestrian conditions on campus.
SG partnered with several groups and organizations including LSUPD, EMS, LSU Parking and Transportation and Bike Baton Rouge. The groups set up tables on Tower Drive to inform students on issues concerning pedestrian safety. Some tables including the UREC’s gave away items such as water bottles and keychains.
Student Government Director of Transportation and Safety Emily Otken said she believed the event was a success because SG obtained lots of feedback from students regarding areas on campus that need improvement.
“We had a large amount of students,” Otken said. “We were able to see certain hotspots of the areas that definitely need to be improved on lighting-wise. We had lots of surveys and lots of feedback.”
Otken stood by a large map of campus at the event and asked students to place a pin on an area where they felt uncomfortable walking or biking on campus.
Several students, including psychology major Shaniya Warren, said lighting on campus remains a serious issue at night.
“I can’t see anything when I’m trying to walk,” Warren said.
Paramedic Storme Harris reminded students there are several precautions they can take themselves to be safer pedestrians. This includes taking advantage of resources already available to them.
“At any of these four-way intersections, there are crosswalks and lights,” Harris said. “I know a lot of the time you feel silly just sitting there if there are no vehicles crossing, but it's the safest thing to do.”
Harris said a pedestrian incident occurred nearby on the morning of the event.
“I don’t know too much about it,” Harris said. “I just heard it come across on the radio and thought it was a little ironic on Pedestrian Safety Day. The person ended up being fine, though.”
The University has experienced several recent tragedies involving pedestrian deaths. Civil engineering graduate student Binod Nepal was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 23 while trying to Burbank Drive to get to a bus stop. He later died from his injuries.
Biological engineering sophomore Sarah James was also struck as a pedestrian by a vehicle and killed on Nicholson Drive near Tigerland on July 19, 2019. That area has since received lighting improvements and repainted crosswalks.
Emergency Room Doctor James Crowell sat at a table for Bike Baton Rouge, a local non-profit organization dedicated to making bicycling safer and more enjoyable in the city. He said he came to the event to promote a city that is more progressive and biker friendly.
"It's not a biker-friendly city," Crowell said. "It's a car-oriented culture. I'm trying to get people to change their way of thinking."
Outreach Officer Kim Bass provided students with keychains that featured LSUPD’s phone number. She also reminded cyclists of the importance of wearing safety protective gear. She said she has around eight helmets, as of Thursday, available for students who are in need of them. Those interested can email her at bass@lsu.edu.
Communication studies sophomore Exquisite Williams said she is happy to see the University having a conversation about pedestrian safety, but she is waiting for what comes next.
“I’m ready to see the effects,” Williams said.
Otken said she believes there is always more action to be taken.
“With the information and feedback we got today, I’m planning to meet with LSUPD and any other LSU departments necessary to enact some changes,” Otken said.