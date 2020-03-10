Updated 10:30 a.m.
Student Government's Judicial Branch has issued an injunction that suspends all spring election activities.
The SG Election Board ruled against the Envision campaign for illegally campaigning in the Quad last week. The ruling banned the campaign from campaigning in the Quad before noon yesterday, which is otherwise legal.
Envision appealed the decision. Last night, the SG Judicial Branch overturned the Election Board decision and threw out the vote in all races, not just ones involving Envision, according to SG Senator Jordan Landry.
The Executive Branch officially declared the Mar. 9 election results invalid due to the injunction and provided a new election timeline:
- Mar. 10: Active campaigning allowed, except in the Quad
- Mar. 11: Special General Election from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on TigerLink
- Active campaigning allowed in the Quad
- Mar. 12: Campaigns' financial forms due at 10:30 a.m.
- Mar. 13: Special General Election results announced at 4:00 p.m. in the Student Union Live Oak Lounge
In the event of a runoff election, the following timeline will be used:
- Mar. 16-17: Active campaigning for applicable runoff elections
- Mar. 18: Runoff Election from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on TigerLink
- Mar. 19: Runoff financial forms due at 10:30 a.m.
- Runoff Election results announced at 4:00 p.m. in the Student Union Live Oak Lounge
Tickets and independent candidates will be allowed an additional spending limit of 25% their original General Election spending limit. All Election Code policies will still be in place for the remainder of the timeline.
Vice presidential candidate Hannah Barrios said the "Reach" campaign will continue to interact with students as much as possible in the face of the new election developments.
“Stone [Cox] and I are excited for the opportunity to have even more time to reach new student groups with the entire REACH ticket," Barrios said. "We are ready to put in this work to ensure LSU has a bright, positive future under experienced Student Government leadership.“
The Reveille also contacted the "Envision" campaign, as well as independent candidates Gaskins and Robert, but has not yet received a response from these candidates.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.