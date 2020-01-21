Finance senior William Jewell has worked tirelessly for the last year serving as the LSU Student Government president. However, as spring Student Government elections approach, it is almost time for him to hang up his hat.
One area of student life Jewell and Vice President Taylor Scott have prioritized during their time in office is students' health and wellness. Jewell and Scott worked to promote a holistic approach to mental health through programs offered at the UREC and Student Health Center. Jewell said his administration also focused on transportation reform, even going so far as to establish a new form of campus transportation by implementing bike lanes.
“I hope that in the future, Student Government will continue to focus on these initiatives,” Jewell said, “As well as being involved in getting student input.”
First year out-of-state business and chemistry major Jordan Harrison thinks Student Government is an organization that many freshmen at the University don’t understand. She feels that Student Government should make a conscious effort to make their presence known on campus in order to help all students, especially those who are far from home.
“I hope that the next Student Government president would make communication between the residential staff and the student body better,” Harrison said. “So that it is easier to make changes and deal with certain situations.”
Jewell said there's two parts to the job of Student Government president.
"The first part is leading a 150-person student organization and planning events,” Jewell said. “The second part is working with LSU administrators to be the voice of students.”
A third part that is specific to him is serving on the Louisiana Board of Regents. This role allows him to meet with state leaders to set policy for higher education.
English and political communications freshman Tatum Comeaux is a member of Student Government and hopes that the next president will improve communication within the organization.
“They’re restructuring all of the departments and cabinets right now to try to make it more geared towards communication,” Comeaux said. “If they work together and unify, they’ll meet that. They just need to work together.”
Comeaux also thinks the new Student Government administration should commit to more providing more resources for mental health issues.
“They’ve focused on them [mental health issues], but their focus has been geared towards other issues,” Comeaux said. “They haven’t really gotten to follow through with their initial ideas. Candidates running in this next campaign definitely should focus on that for sure.”
Jewell most wants his successor to be skilled in communication.
“I think a trait that is helpful for all Student Government presidents is communication,” Jewell said. “You have to communicate with a variety of different personalities and people. From a first year out-of-state student to an involved senior.”