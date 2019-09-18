LSU Student Senate accepted the resignation of an LSU graduate student Wednesday at the weekly Senate meeting.
Edouard d'Espalungue, 29, resigned from his position in the Student Senate on Wednesday. There was speculation surrounding his resignation due to rape and sexual battery charges from last year. However, the official reason for his resignation was a heavy workload from school.
Speaker of the Senate, Austin Grashoff, was not able to comment on d’Espalungue’s resignation. He was only able to reiterate the official reasoning given to him as Speaker of the Senate in d’Espalungue’s official statement.