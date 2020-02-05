The LSU Student Health Center has confirmed five student cases of mumps, which was communicated to students and faculty in a broadcast email on Tuesday evening.
The first confirmed mumps case at the University was presented at the Student Health Center on Friday, according to Rebecca Fontenot, director of wellness and health promotion at the Student Health Center.
Mumps is a contagious disease spread by contact with infectious respiratory secretions and saliva. When someone contracts mumps, the salivary glands under one or both ears swell, causing puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw, according to the CDC.
Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after a person becomes infected.
There is no specific treatment for mumps, but most people fully recover within two weeks. However, mumps can occasionally cause serious complications.
The Student Health Center recommends good hand washing, not eating or drinking after others and covering one's nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing to help prevent transmission of the disease.
Receiving two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent pumps. While the vaccine is not 100% effective, a person with two doses of the MMR vaccine will experience an 88% reduction in risk for mumps, according to the CDC.
Proof of immunity to mumps or two doses of the MMR vaccine is currently required for all students at the University. Most students on campus should be protected due to the vaccine, according to the Student Health Center.
Anyone who has not received two doses of the MMR vaccine is recommended to get the vaccine as soon as possible. A third MMR vaccine is recommended for anyone who has come into contact with someone currently diagnosed with mumps, Fontenot said.
Another mumps outbreak occurred at the University in 2017. About 17 student cases of mumps were confirmed in mid-March that year, with several more students showing symptoms of the disease.
The 2017 mumps outbreak was part of a larger trend; a 2016 study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the number of mumps cases that year was the highest it had been in 10 years. 5,311 mumps cases were reported to the CDC in 2016.
Students with swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face should seek care at the Student Health Center or with their primary care provider. Students with mumps symptoms must be kept in isolation for at least five days from the onset of salivary gland swelling.
The Student Health Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Students can receive the MMR vaccine free of charge at the Student Health Center Injection Clinic, which is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
