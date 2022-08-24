An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police.
LSU sent an emergency text and email to students notifying them of the incident Wednesday. The investigation is still active and the university is asking people to contact LSU Police with information regarding the incident.
University spokesperson Ernie Ballard said campus police met with the victim early Wednesday morning.
"The victim has been offered campus resources through the LSU CARE team and other similar units on campus," Ballard said in a statement.
Second degree kidnapping is the forcible seizing and carrying of any person from one place to another; the enticing or persuading of any person to go from one place to another; the imprisoning or forcible secreting of any person.