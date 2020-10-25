Student Government, Student Activities Board, Homecoming Student Committee and Division of Student Affairs are hosting a Drive-in Movie series free of charge, and open to LSU students and staff.
The drive-in movie series brings students together while also following COVID-19 mandates. Student Government President Stone Cox said events like these help keep the LSU community connected during a difficult time.
“Campus life is an important part of being a student at LSU and COVID has definitely taken some of that away from us during this time, but hopefully through events like this we can help connect students from all across campus," Cox said.
There are additional guidelines at the drive-in that attendees must follow. Guests are required to remain in the frame of their vehicle. The driver is allowed to bring an amount of guests based on the number of seatbelts in their vehicle. The driver must also bring either their LSU Parking hang tag or their LSU Tiger Card for identification.
The drive-in is located at the UREC field complex. Guests are provided with snack bags, and an LSU pen and phone pocket sticker before entering. The movie is presented on an inflatable screen, as the audio is played on outdoor speakers and a provided FM radio station.
The first movie showing was “Black Panther” on Oct. 15. There was no traffic congestion leading to the Drive-in gates, where LSU Police directed cars. Once drivers entered the field, LSU Staff directed cars to their parking spaces. Some guests sat on the roof of their cars or in the beds of their trucks as others remained in their cars.
Journalism freshman Madison Trahan said she enjoyed the event.
“Despite all of us being in our cars and socially distanced, it was like a bonding experience for the student body.” Trahan said. “It was a fun, exciting event that LSU should definitely do more of.”
The last movie showing is “It” on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. For additional information and to RSVP, click here.