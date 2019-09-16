LSU student Gilgamesh ''Gil'' Homan is on life support after a skateboarding accident on Sunday. According to nola.com, Homan fractured the back of his skull after falling off his skateboard. He was rushed to an LSU infirmary and later transported to a local emergency room.
Homan's father said the family plans to find recipients for Homan's organs between Monday and Wednesday. He wrote on Facebook the family plans to "say goodbye to him" on Wednesday, according to nola.com.
A University spokesperson confirmed that Homan was a student, and stated the University is in contact with the family and offering support at this time.
