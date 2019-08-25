The spotlight's back on Tigerland.
After the death of Biological Engineering sophomore Sarah James, who was struck by a car on July 16, there's been a growing concern about the lack of street lighting and crosswalks.
Many people have addressed this safety concern online, with over 7,000 people signing a petition on Change.org to add street lights on Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive. The online movement was created by former University student Nikki Genova.
“I have always had a problem with there not being lights there because it’s very dangerous,” Genova said. “So, when I heard about Sarah, I talked to a couple of friends and we decided to make the petition.”
Since the launch of the petition, Genova said she has seen some much-needed changes, including three new street lights where Southeastern Louisiana University student Blake Cordes was struck by a car last September.
Genova is looking forward to seeing more changes take place around Tigerland. Two more street lights could be coming to the highly populated area in the coming weeks, according to WBRZ.
While Genova is excited to see this change, she stressed the urgency of the situation with the start of the fall semester quickly approaching.
“I hope that they can get it done before football season and tailgating season if possible," Genova said. "That’s when it’s most populated and the most cars are coming through.”
Mass Communication sophomore Adele Hudson, a friend of James, also stressed the hazard that the area is known to have.
“I think that we definitely need crosswalks and lights because that area is so unsafe,” Hudson said. “Especially after what happened to Sarah, I think these changes are completely necessary.”
Click here to learn more about the petition to make Tigerland safer.