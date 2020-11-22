In the fall Student Government election, former Senate Speaker Justin Martin lost his re-election bid, and former Speaker Pro Tempore Reva Menon won her race but chose to step down from her position in the days following the election.
SG Senate voted College of Agriculture Senator Marina Cole as speaker and College of Engineering Senator Alex Basse to be the new speaker pro tempore during its meeting on Nov. 19.
LSU SG Senate concludes regular session with eventful last meeting, passes sexual assault legislation
Nominations for speaker included Cole, UCFY Senator Christopher MacDowell, Graduate Senator Jordan Landry and College of Art and Design Senator Harris Quadir. Quadir withdrew his nomination and Cole got the 50 votes she needed to win.
Nominations for speaker pro tempore included Basse, Landry, College of Science Senator Olivia Taylor and College of Engineering Senator Colin Raby. Raby withdrew in his opening comments and Basse won the seat.