LSU student Liam McDuff was shot and killed at a party in New Iberia over the weekend. Two arrests have since been made, according to The Daily Iberian.
The party was held at New Iberia's former Sugar Oaks Road horse barn on Sat. Dec. 12. The event was posted on social media, leading to an uninvited group arriving sometime during the evening and causing an altercation.
When asked to leave the event around 1 a.m., the suspected shooter went to their vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired at least once toward the group standing outside the barn.
McDuff was the only person injured and he was immediately rushed to Iberia Medical Center, where he died early Sunday morning, according to WBRZ.
It does not appear that the 19-year-old Theta Xi member was specifically targeted in the shooting.
An IPSO spokeswoman said over 40 eyewitness accounts to the altercation and shooting were relayed to the detectives which made the case fairly straightforward. Two suspects were arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
The 15-year-old male who allegedly fired the weapon has been taken into custody and charged with one count of second degree murder. After booking he was transferred to a juvenile detention facility to await trial.
A second member of the group, Richard Perez, 18, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile involved in a felony. Perez was transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail after booking.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Louisiana State Police, New Iberia Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and Abbeville Police Department aided in the arrests.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said the investigation into the incident is continuing, with additional charges possible. He urged anyone with information regarding this case to contact IPSO at (337) 369-3711.