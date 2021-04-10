A Southeastern University student was arrested after being accused of stabbing an LSU student multiple times in a Southeastern dorm April 3, according to The Advocate.
LSU junior Draven Upchurch is hospitalized and has been listed in critical condition, according to WWLTV. Elizabeth Grace Johnson was arrested after Southeastern University Police responded to a disturbance in University Hall, a residence hall on campus.
There, according to The Advocate, they found a non-student in the dorm with several stab wounds. Johnson was identified in the police report as the victim’s dating partner.
Both students were transported to the hospital for treatment, and Johnson was later booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, according to The Advocate.
Johnson has since bonded out of jail and was placed on an interim suspension by the University, according to the police report. She was placed on interim suspension by Southeastern University during the investigation.
The Blood Center in Hammond, 1116 McKaskle Drive, is currently collecting blood in Upchurch’s name.
According to Southeastern spokesperson Mike Rivault, this was an "isolated incident."