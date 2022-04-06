The LSU Student Union will house the first SONIC location on a college campus in late 2022, according to a university press release.
The SONIC Drive-In will take McDonald's current spot in the Student Union and offer counter service for takeout ordering.
The change comes from student, faculty and staff feedback about the desire for more variety on campus while maintaining affordable prices.
SONIC's menu will offer students options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.
“We are excited to be partnering with this popular brand in the LSU Student Union, as we do prioritize the constant review of our many offerings to ensure as much choice and variety as possible," said Margot Hsu Carroll, assistant vice president of LSU Auxiliary Services. "We can’t wait to welcome Sonic to LSU."