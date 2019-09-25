LSU freshman Gilgamesh “Gil” Homan died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, after being taken off life support following a skateboarding accident on Sunday, Sept. 15 that fractured the back of his skull.
On Sept. 15, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services transferred Homan from the LSU infirmary to an emergency room with a traumatic injury, according to nola.com.
At the emergency room, Homan was placed on a breathing machine and other “life support mechanisms,” according to Michael Homan, Gil’s father, on Facebook. He said doctors attempted to take out part of Homan’s skull to relieve pressure, but his brain continued to bleed and swell.
“The neurosurgeons said there was nothing they could do,” Michael Homan said in a Sept. 16 Facebook post.
Gil Homan was put on life support after the accident so his organs could be donated to others, according to his father on Facebook. He remained on life support for two days after the incident so that family could say goodbye and recipients that needed organs could be found.
According to Homan’s obituary, he was a team member in two archeological excavations and traveled to 12 foreign countries. He was studying textiles, clothing design and marketing at the University.
Homan graduated from Lusher Charter School in New Orleans, where he was on the varsity soccer team and ran cross country and track. He also received a certificate of artistry in stagecraft during high school, according to his obituary.
“This beautiful, strong young man was a gift to us in life and will be a gift to so many as he passes,” Lusher Charter School said on their website.
A memorial service will occur Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10-11 a.m. at the St. Katharine Drexel Chapel at Xavier University of Louisiana. A second line will follow the service.
“Gil was funny, full of life, entertaining and always a good friend,” his obituary reads.
His family also established the Gilgamesh Homan Memorial Scholarship Fund in his honor.
“This fund is intended to provide financial assistance to a Lusher High School graduate who attends Xavier University of Louisiana for their freshman year,” Michael Homan said in a Facebook post.
In an email sent to students regarding the three recent deaths the University faced within the past few weeks, LSU President F. King Alexander said he is shocked and saddened by the events and offered his thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the students.
“These students, each with a bright future ahead, will never have the opportunity to realize their full potential,” President Alexander said in the statement.