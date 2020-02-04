LSU students traveled to Park City, Utah in order to experience Sundance Film Festival. Students share how the trip and festival has made an impact on them and what they have learned that they will take into trying to make it in the film industry.
They were able to attend multiple premiere as well as panels with industry professionals. Throughout their week in the mountains, they saw up close and personal the inner-workings of the entertainment world.
