A group of LSU students held a sit-in protest outside of the University’s football facility in response to the suspension of two LSU officials who mishandled sexual assault allegations, not allowing athletes or LSU faculty to leave the premises.
Protestors were prompted to converge at the Alex Bot parking lot before rallying upon the LSU Football Operation Center 11 a.m. Monday and stayed until shortly after 2 p.m. There were around 50 students attending the sit-in, blocking all entrances and exits from the parking lot outside of the LSU Football Operation Center.
The University hired law firm Husch Blackwell to investigate the University’s existing Title IX practices after a November USA Today report revealed that Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry was aware that former LSU football player Drake Davis assaulted LSU women’s tennis player Jade Lewis. After the report was released Friday, University announced that two LSU officials, Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar would be put on unpaid suspension and would be undergoing sexual training.
Student group Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA) organized the sit in at the LSU Football Operation Center hours after the release of the Husch Blackwell report . The organization had previously demanded at a fall protest that any University employees found to have covered up sexual assault be immediately terminated.
The Husch Blackwell report recognized the University’s precedented reluctance to terminate employees as a consequence of sex-based offenses. The firm found that the University was more likely to give a sentence resulting in suspension or probation instead of expulsion and the University’s current process for determining sanctions is inadequate.
“Our review of the files has shown that the University’s sanction of choice for findings of ‘sexual misconduct’ are ‘deferred suspension’ and ‘deferred probation,’” the report read. “We found that the University’s guide with respect to violations of sexual misconduct does not appropriately capture the escalating and mitigating factors commonly utilized to determine the severity of a sanction.”
Protestors initially blocked the doorways into the LSU Football Operation Center, but then altered their plan and began to block off the entrances to the parking lot of the building, not allowing any vehicles to leave the property.
Athletes attempting to leave the parking lot became frustrated with the students blocking their way, saying that they had classes to go to. LSU football player Aaron Moffitt argued with the protestors saying “I got a dog I need to go home and feed.”
When a group of protestors were asked if they felt bad because the athletes were not able to leave for class, they answered with a resounding “no.”
Co-president of TASA Angelina Cantelli said the organization chose the Operations Center as opposed to the administrative athletics building because it symbolized the privilege of LSU athletes who they believe are often treated differently in sexual assault cases.
“We chose this building because it is a symbol of athletes privileges on campus,” Cantelli said. “No one else gets a building like this. This serves as a picture of the ways that athletes have been treated differently when it comes to sexual assault. Furthermore, this is where Coach O works and he hasn’t commented on the matter at all. We want the people in this office to care about this issue.”
The protestors were intermittently chanting phrases such as “hey hey, ho ho, Verge and Mary have got to go,” “Get some nerve, fire Verge” and “Say it once, say it again, no excuses for violent men.”
Many protesters came prepared with signs, some of which read “Dear LSU, hope this message finds you well. WE ARE NOT DONE WITH YOU. -Survivors” “Boys will be boys held accountable” “LSU is complicit, suspension is not enough” and ”There’s no LSU community without accountability.”
Some students attending the protest expressed that for some people, campus doesn’t feel safe. Political science and international relations senior Ana Waskom believes that campus safety could be improved if individuals who covered up sexual assault would receive appropriate punishemnts
“As a woman on campus I would feel a lot safer at least knowing that the people who covered this up would get actual consequences,” Waskom said. “That’s why I’m here.”
The need for a unification of the LSU community to combat the issue of students feeling unsafe on campus was expressed by mass communication sophomore Charlie Stephens.
“I think this isn’t a female-only problem, we want everyone to feel safe at the university,” Stephens said. “This is a show of solidarity for everyone that has been [victimized] and the fear people feel on campus, I think it’s important for male [students] to be here.”
Mechanical engineering junior Jaali Crenshaw Hennings showed up to the protest after seeing the event being shared on social media. Hennings expressed his fear that the problem of the University mishandling sexual assault allegations involving athletes will continue to occur due to the University's prioritization of athletes over regular students.
“I really hope this is not a situation where it happened and it continues to happen,” Hennings said. “LSU puts sports above everything else hence why they have million dollar facilities while the library has holes in it.”
“We support our students and their right to speak freely,” LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said on behalf of University administration. “We look forward to continuing the dialogue with them as we work to implement Husch Blackwell’s recommendations. This is a long and difficult process, and we appreciate student input.”
TASA co-president Angel Upshaw vowed that the organization will continue planning demonstrations until their demands are met by the University.
“We will keep having demonstrations until someone is fired.”