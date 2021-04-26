A group of LSU juniors created a media production team that showcases the campus community.
Ugo Njoku, Kyron Wilson and Damien Henry use their photography, videography and graphic design skills to showcase LSU students’ creative capabilities through a community and campus media production team called Action Awareness.
“In terms of our experiences on campus, we didn’t necessarily see that creative outlet and we wanted to do our part to create that,” Njoku said.
Since the start of the organization in June 2019, the team said business for Action Awareness has increased.
Wilson said the team has “paved a way for visual arts to become more appreciated and accessible to those in LSU’s minority community who have interest in such things." Action Awareness captures and creates content for social events and campus minority activities, such as the Black Student Union and African American Cultural Center’s Open Mic and Karaoke Night.
Students on campus can use the organization's photo and video services to showcase their clothing brands, businesses and personal events like birthdays.
“They took my vision and brought it to life through their photos,” kinesiology junior Nylah Lowe said.
The organization's video production of LSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s “Louisiana District Stroll Off” video, received recognition during Black History Month from the four-time Oscar nominated actress, Viola Davis, and the Black Entertainment Television Network.
Viola Davis reposted the video with the caption, "We are royalty."
“It felt like the product of everything we worked towards coming into existence,” Njoku said in response to the Instagram reposts. "A sense of overwhelming joy came about, stemming from the fact that work produced by one of our members were even able to reach those platforms."
Moving forward, the Action Awareness team said they have plans to expand their community and campus work.
“With the re-opening of campus in the fall, we ourselves are working toward taking on bigger projects both in the community and on campus,” Njoku said.