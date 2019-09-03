On Aug. 28, while most students were enjoying the LSU football team's victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles, a group of LSU freshmen were having racially charged comments volleyed at them.
Biology freshman Christy Nguyen and her friends were about to exit Tiger Stadium with only two minutes left of the second quarter when they heard comments directed at them from eight feet away.
“It was really humiliating; he was yelling and everyone around was just looking," Nguyen said. "He even had the satisfaction of seeing us leave."
According to Nguyen and her friends, political science sophomore Foxworth Vidrine started repeatedly yelling for them to get out of the student section by using hate speech and referring to them in derogatory terms, including “ching chongs.”
Does anyone know who this guy in the white shirt is?? He repeatedly yelled "Get the f*ck out Ching chongs" at me and my friends out of NOWHERE at the LSU game in the student section. His friends didn't do anything. Please help find him & e-mail LSU
According to chemical engineering freshman Thao Ngo, no one else in the area seemed affected by the incident.
"No one even tried to stop it," Ngo said. "We were just shocked and had no clue what to do."
One of Nguyen’s friends took a picture of Vidrine, which Nguyen then posted on Twitter, hoping to identify him and bring the situation to the University's attention. The tweet went viral, getting more than 33,000 retweets and succeeding in its goal of identifying Vidrine.
Most of the reactions to the tweet were positive, supporting Nguyen and her friends. Nguyen said most of the people who retweeted the tweet or reached out to them were also minorities who sympathized with the discrimination they experienced.
However, there were also those who disagreed with Nguyen’s choice of going public with the events.
Nguyen said one person went as far as telling her, “I hope you get beat up.”
Nguyen said several students who reached out to her on Twitter didn't believe Vidrine's actions to be out of character.
“That’s his character, everyone that talked to us said he’s known to be like that,” Nguyen said.
As of Sept. 3, Vidrine has not reached out to Nguyen or her friends with an apology for his actions, which came to them as a surprise.
“People are just going to act like it never happened,” Ngo said.
Nguyen and her friends attended a lunch meeting with Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin on Sept. 3. According to biology freshman Madaleine Vo, the meeting didn't address potential consequences for Vidrine at all.
“The whole meeting was essentially about how we can react as a community versus finding any type of consequence or solution,” Vo said.
The group met with Fuentes-Martin prior to their meeting on Sept. 3. According to them, they were told that Vidrine’s words were not threatening and were protected by his right to freedom of speech.
“We just didn’t understand that because hate speech and freedom of speech are two different things,” Vo said.
The group doesn't believe the University is handling the situation properly.
“They haven’t even addressed it," Ngo said. "The way that they’re handling it is by teaching the victim and the people around the victim what to do if that happens again instead of dealing with the person who actually did the hurtful act. It makes us feel like we did something wrong or are unwelcome."
The group feels as though they are being victim shamed for speaking out against Vidrine and the racism they experienced. They feel the University is more focused on its reputation than addressing the situation.
“It was our first home game too,” said Nguyen, “It almost makes us not want to go back.”
Vidrine was reached out to, but has not responded or provided any comment about the situation at hand.