The Mardi Gras season is a major component of Louisiana culture. University students use the Mardi Gras break to watch parades and enjoy Carnival season— and some lucky students even get the opportunity to ride in the parades.

All krewes feature a king and queen, and a duchess and duke, as well as maids and riders. Everyone on the krewe wears costumes, another one of the traditions of the season. Marketing freshman Emily Rodrigue and marketing sophomore Marlo Rodrigue are both maids in their local parade, the Krewe of Chronos, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

While most of the celebrations are centered around New Orleans, Louisiana’s smaller towns don’t miss out on the fun. There are over 65 parades held throughout Louisiana during Mardi Gras Season. Parades range from small containing 20 floats to anywhere of up to 38 floats or more.

Marlo Rodrigue has been a maid in the Krewe of Chronos since 2017, and this year she was the float captain of the past maid’s float. The captain is in charge of the maid’s float. Serving as a maid entails being presented at the ball, wearing a costume and riding in the parade.

“It’s a really big honor and it's hard when you’re not a maid anymore because it is so much fun and you are so involved in it,” Marlo Rodrigue said. “It's just different from when I used to just watch parades like Mardi Gras takes on a new meaning.”

Krewe members must provide their own throws as well as paying a fee to ride on the float. It can get very expensive; however, most say it is worth it for the experience. The krewe also has a ball for all of the riders.

Emily Rodrigue said she feels a large sense of pride being to ride in the parade. The sense of community and family she gets from being a part of the krewe is very special to her.

“I grew up wanting to be a maid because it’s a big deal,” Emily Rodrigue said. “You get to wear like the big costumes, all this elaborate stuff, and you go to all these teas and balls and parties.”

Participating in parades can get quite expensive, so riders who want to save money try to catch throws at other parades, and are always on the lookout for beads at discounted prices.

“If you’re smart and a broke college student like me you’ll go to other parades and you catch stuff and you use that because it gets very expensive,” Emily Rodrigue said

Marlo Rodrigue was asked to be the queen of her krewe for 2022 and she said she is already starting to plan for it.

“It's exciting, so you want to plan, but it’s definitely years in advance,” Marlo Rodrigue said.

Marlo Rodrigue said that one of the most overwhelming parts of riding in the parade is the amount of beads. Sometimes, there are so many beads that riders have difficulty maneuvering around the float.

“It’s just like four hours of throwing and opening packs of beads,” Marlo Rodrigue said. “It can be overwhelming, but once you ride, it's kind of addicting.”

But the best view of the celebration is from on top of a float. In a smaller town like Thibodaux, it is especially apparent to see the gathering of the community.

“Everyone comes out everyone has a good time,” Emily Rodrigue said. “We literally had perfect weather for our ride yesterday so I couldn’t have asked for more.”

The last big parades of Mardi Gras are happening on Fat Tuesday. The Krewe of Zulu and Rex will roll downtown in New Orleans and wrap up Carnival season.