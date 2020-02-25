For many University upperclassmen, summer is no longer just a time for music festivals, waterparks and beach vacations. Instead, juniors and seniors often seek paid or for-credit internships to add to their resume and increase their chances of a job offer upon graduation.
Prior experience is critical to most employers. At least 65% of employers are more likely to respond to job candidates with relevant skills, according to The National Association of Colleges and Employers. Another NACE survey found that paid internships produced permanent job offers around 65% of the time.
Current University students can seek professional advice and assistance finding experience before graduation from the LSU Olinde Career Center, as well as professional clubs.
The Career Center offers various services such as resume workshops, networking events, one-on-one interview preparation and Handshake at LSU, an app that connects LSU students with open jobs and internships.
Director of the LSU Olinde Career Center Jesse Downs said that 3,755 jobs currently remain open on Handshake.
However, students with niche career interests might struggle to find jobs that match their preferences on Handshake and may require a more personalized approach.
“Everybody’s career journey is unique, and [students’] goals may require diversified strategies,” Downs said.
Downs said that all students, regardless of major or grade classification, should build their resumes.
“[Spring semester] is the perfect time for students if they haven’t already started to begin searching for a summer opportunity,” Downs said.
Numerous University clubs also offer opportunities for professional growth, and many students have already taken advantage of the clubs’ resources.
Graphic design senior and President of the Graphic Design Student Association Brynn Finney earned her first internship through the Association’s Facebook page, where graphic design students and alumni can browse internship openings and communicate directly with professionals in the industry.
“Internships are so important for students because it is a low-pressure way of gaining real life experience,” Finney said. “At every internship, they are going to teach you some things that you will never learn in class.”
Professional clubs like GDSA offer students the opportunity to network with professionals and gain contacts in their chosen industry.
Mass communications junior Rylle Laneoux currently serves as the vice president of LSU Advertising Federation and reaps all the benefits the club has to offer.
Members of LSU AdFed attend local and national events and compete each year at the AAF Houston Student Conference and may tour advertising agencies where AdFed alumni work across the country.
“I’ve met more people in the advertising and marketing fields in the few months I’ve been in AdFed than I probably ever would have if I hadn’t joined the organization,” Lanoux said. “You never know when you’re going to need a letter of recommendation or a reference on a job application.”
LSU has hundreds of organizations that give different majors the ability to build their networks as well as their resumes.
“Building your resume is one of the most important things for students to do,” Lanoux said. “It shows employers that you are serious about what you want to do, how you want to do it, and it gives them insight into why you want to do it.”
Lanoux added a piece of advice for students beginning the search for a summer internship
“Your resume is you – on paper, in words. It’s who you are, where you’ve been, where you’re hoping to go.”