When the time came for the Golden Band from Tigerland to honor its graduating members, Landon Pettigrew was in an awkward position.
He stood alongside his classmates he entered LSU with in 2019, watching the seniors be celebrated for their time in Tigerband.
Pettigrew’s time at LSU is ending a year prematurely. With enough college credits after high school, the political science major is able to finish college in three years. That means a lot of the extracurricular occasions reserved for the typical eight-semester graduate will be lost on him.
“There’s a lot of pomp and circumstance you have your fourth year, especially in Tiger Band,” Pettigrew said. “And you miss out on a lot of that if you’re not staying your fourth year.”
Pettigrew is one of several college students who earn their bachelor’s degree quicker than most. Dual enrollment programs, advanced placement courses and other opportunities are available to most high school students in Louisiana who want to get a head start on college.
For some early graduates, it’s merely an earlier start to their next chapter of education, getting into graduate school quicker. Pettigrew initially wanted to spend the typical four years at LSU and in Tigerband, despite his ability to expedite the process.
“I wanted to do Tiger Band for four years; I wanted to do everything for four years,” Pettigrew, who graduates in May, said. “But the longer I’ve been here, the more it makes sense to graduate early, the more realistic it was to graduate early. I’d rather not spend another year’s worth of tuition since I’m going to be spending a lot more going to law school.”
For Sidney Stewart, the perks of getting out of college early aren’t limited to saving money: she’ll be able to get out of Louisiana earlier than her peers. Stewart spent most of her life in the state; graduating early to explore different places has been a goal of her’s for some time now.
Stewart said she could have even graduated in two years with a history degree if she didn’t take on a second major. She also plans on attending graduate school, but says the long-term goal of getting out early is to jump start her career as soon as possible after schooling.
Stewart said she’s been worried at times that graduating early means she’s missing out on the full college experience, especially with the pandemic disrupting college life.
“Before the start of this year, I was panicking that I haven’t had a full college experience,” Stewart said. “But I’ve kept in mind that I only have a limited time at LSU and I think I’ve made the most of it by tailgating for the first time, attending the football games and going to Tigerland. Hopefully I will continue my experiences in the spring semester.”
Third-year history student Sarah Sanchez feels similarly, finding that she’s maximized her time at LSU despite the pandemic disruptions. Like many early grads, however, Sanchez is nervous to be among the youngest students in law school.
“I’m very nervous,” Sanchez, a participant in LSU’s 3+3 Law Program, said. “I know in years I’m not young, but in experience I feel young because I’ll be going into law school a whole year earlier than I’m supposed to.”
For Stewart, she feels graduating early in the spring of 2022 and entering a post-college world is nerve-racking, especially as she compares herself to her classmates.
“I’ll be graduating when I’m 21,” she said. “A lot of my friends have taken a fifth year and won’t get out until 23; so they have two more years than me to grow and become an actual adult who pays bills.”
Pettigrew may not get the chord to put on his band uniform, a Student Government stole to wear with his gown or the ability to walk the stage with people he came into college with as a freshman. But he does get the class ring wrapped around his finger as he crosses the stage to receive his diploma.
"I'm able to go through the process like I was here for four years," Pettigrew said. "I'm just doing it early."