Many students, including mechanical engineering freshman Garrick Francis II, who went to high school with the student who died, heard about the prayer circle through social media.
"It's a great tribute to her," Francis said. "I think it's something that she would want, to see people come together."
"It's a great thing that our community can come together," kinesiology sophomore Lillian Dosky said. "It just shows unity and strength."
Student Government president William Jewell mourns with the University, saying the freshman student just started her academic career.
"Anytime you hear about a student death, those are the hardest days," Jewel said. "It's really tough."
Freshman Teejay Polk organized the vigil outside of Cypress Hall to spread love and the gospel on Tuesday night.
"It wasn't about the number of people that come out. It was simply that I wanted people to know [and] encounter Jesus," Polk. "Even though people may be heartbroken or sadden by this issue, we serve a God who loves us, who gives us peace and understanding. That was my only goal for tonight."
In regards to the family dynamic on campus with students attending the vigil on such short notice freshman Polk said the students are truly "Forever LSU".
"What happened tonight truly shows we're all together. We're all here to support each other. That's what's important," Polk said.
A freshman, female University student was found dead in Cypress Hall Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the body was released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
LSUPD responded to a call of an unresponsive student in Cypress Hall around 3:50 p.m. LSUPD is investigating the cause of death.
University students are attempting to organize a prayer circle outside Cypress Hall at 8:30 on Tuesday night.
